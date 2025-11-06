Tenthpin Launches Global Center For Life Sciences Cloud Solutions In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Switzerland-based Tenthpin Management Consultants, a global leader in management and technology consulting for life sciences companies, today announced the launch of the Center for Life Sciences Cloud Solutions in Pune, establishing a Global Center of Excellence dedicated to cloud and AI-driven solutions to help transform life sciences businesses.

The mission of this centre is to develop and deploy future-ready cloud solutions for pharmaceutical, medtech, biotech, healthcare, animal health, and CDMOs to help them address the specific compliance & life science industry-related nuances, enabling regulatory compliance, real-time insights, seamless data integration, and enhanced collaboration across the global value chain. This will allow life sciences companies to accelerate breakthroughs and improve patient outcomes. These cloud solutions are becoming specifically relevant in the new therapies, biotech and advanced therapeutic medicinal products, and the new Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), as well as in the next generation of CDMOs.

The latest state-of-the-art facility at Baner was inaugurated by Mr Michael Schmidt, Founder and Member of the Executive Board of Tenthpin, in the presence of Ms Stephanie Marx, Partner and Key Account Delivery Lead, and Mr Sachin Bhure, Partner and Managing Director, Tenthpin India.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Schmidt said, “The opening of our new office in Pune marks an important milestone in Tenthpin’s global growth journey. Pune plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative, high-quality solutions for our life sciences clients around the world. With deep expertise in SAP Batch Release Hub (BRH), SAP Intelligent Clinical Supply Management (ICSM), and SAP Cell and Gene Treatment Orchestration (CGTO), and our own AI-powered, GxP-ready Tenthpin software solutions, this centre will strengthen our ability to accelerate digital transformation in the life sciences industry.” He also stated, “Our team in India embodies our commitment to excellence, innovation, and partnership -- ensuring that Tenthpin continues to set the global benchmark for SAP S/4HANA transformations and life sciences cloud solutions.”

"The expansion of our presence in India underscores Tenthpin’s strong belief in the power of Indian talent and innovation. India has proven to be a cornerstone of our global delivery model -- combining exceptional expertise, technical excellence, and a deep commitment to quality,” said Ms Stephanie Marx, Partner at Tenthpin. "With this step, we are further strengthening our capability to deliver high-value services and next-generation digital solutions to our life sciences clients worldwide."

Tenthpin Solutions, a group company of Tenthpin, is also expanding its footprint in India. The new Pune centre will serve as a global hub for innovation -- further enhancing next-generation cloud-based products and accelerators that help life sciences companies simplify complexity, ensure regulatory compliance, and scale efficiently in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. This centre will also collaborate with local research institutions, universities, and industry partners to drive advancements in life sciences in India.

"We also aim to help Indian life sciences companies to become global leaders in innovation with the help of local talent," said Mr Sachin Bhure, Partner and Managing Director India for Tenthpin. "Pune possesses a world-class talent pool, and the augmentation of this talent and practitioners will help in the speed to market and innovation to a great extent. We plan to expand our India footprint to double the current team in the next year, across all locations,” he added.

Mr Jürgen Bauer, Founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Tenthpin, says, “Establishing our new office in Pune is more than an expansion -- it’s an investment in the future of life sciences innovation. India’s exceptional talent and deep technology expertise align perfectly with Tenthpin’s mission to redefine how global life sciences organisations run their businesses. Together with our teams in Bangalore and Hyderabad, our Pune team will be at the heart of co-creating intelligent, compliant, and transformative solutions for our clients worldwide. We are excited to build a centre that not only delivers excellence but also fosters collaboration, creativity, and long-term value for our clients and partners.”