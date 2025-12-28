MPSC Issues Advertisement For Gazetted Group-A, Group-B Services 2026: Apply Between Dec 31-Jan 20

MPSC Issues Advertisement For Gazetted Group-A, Group-B Services 2026: Check Details | Mpsc

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the advertisement for the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted, Group-A and Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2026. According to the advertisement, the examination will be held on May 31st at 38 district centers across the state, and candidates can apply for this examination between December 31st and January 20th.

The MPSC provided this information through a press release. A ​​total of 87 vacant posts in the General Administration Department and the Revenue and Forest Department will be filled through this recruitment. This includes 13 posts of Deputy Chief Executive Officer/Block Development Officer (Higher Grade) Group-A, 32 posts of Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance and Accounts Service Group-A, 30 posts of Assistant Block Development Officer Group-B, 4 posts of Industry Officer (Technical) Group-B, and 8 posts of Veterinary Officer Group-A.

However, a request for the Deputy Collector Group A category has not yet been received from the government. Candidates can start filling out applications from December 31st. It has also been clarified that offline fee payment through challan can be made until January 23rd. Details regarding age limit, post-wise eligibility, required documents, and other rules are mentioned in the advertisement.

The recruitment process will be conducted in three stages: preliminary examination, written main examination, and interview. The marks obtained in the preliminary examination will only be used to determine eligibility for the main examination. These marks will not be included in the final result. A separate main examination will be conducted for candidates who qualify for the main examination of the respective service based on the results of the preliminary examination.

The date of the main examination for each service will be announced separately. The number of posts and reservations in each category are subject to change as per the instructions of the concerned government department.

Candidates are required to submit their applications for the preliminary examination considering the possibility that until the preliminary examination results are finalised, new requisitions may be received for services, cadres, and posts under social and horizontal reservations not mentioned in the advertisement, and that there may be an increase or change in the number of posts in the existing services and cadres.

It has been clarified that all posts in all services received from the government through revised or additional separate requisitions until the preliminary examination results are finalised will be considered for the preliminary examination results.