Deceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls |

Nashik: In a shocking instance of administrative negligence, a teacher who passed away four months ago has been issued an appointment order as a polling officer for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections.

According to information received, Santosh Borse, a teacher from Sakora village in Nandgaon taluka, died four months ago.

However, despite his death, he has been directly appointed as a polling officer. For the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, four teachers have been appointed to the polling team at polling booth number 48, and the name of the deceased Santosh Borse has been included in this list. The appointment order was issued by Municipal Administrator Ravindra Jadhav.



This incident has created a serious dilemma for the Education Department of the Nandgaon Taluka Panchayat Samiti. The question now arises as to whom and how this appointment order should be implemented.

Show-Cause Notice Issued to Education Officer

As orders were issued to deploy a deceased teacher for election duty, discussions are rife about the administration’s careless and negligent functioning. It has been clarified that this appointment occurred due to the negligence of the Education Officer. Holding the Education Officer responsible for dereliction of duty and for providing incorrect information to the administration, a show-cause notice has been served.

Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav has warned in the notice that the concerned officer must submit an explanation within the next 24 hours, failing which strict action will be taken.