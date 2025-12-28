 Deceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDeceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls

Deceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls

In a shocking instance of administrative negligence, a teacher who passed away four months ago has been issued an appointment order as a polling officer for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections. According to information received, Santosh Borse, a teacher from Sakora village in Nandgaon taluka, died four months ago.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls |

Nashik: In a shocking instance of administrative negligence, a teacher who passed away four months ago has been issued an appointment order as a polling officer for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections.
According to information received, Santosh Borse, a teacher from Sakora village in Nandgaon taluka, died four months ago.

However, despite his death, he has been directly appointed as a polling officer. For the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, four teachers have been appointed to the polling team at polling booth number 48, and the name of the deceased Santosh Borse has been included in this list. The appointment order was issued by Municipal Administrator Ravindra Jadhav.


This incident has created a serious dilemma for the Education Department of the Nandgaon Taluka Panchayat Samiti. The question now arises as to whom and how this appointment order should be implemented.

Read Also
CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards
article-image


Show-Cause Notice Issued to Education Officer
As orders were issued to deploy a deceased teacher for election duty, discussions are rife about the administration’s careless and negligent functioning. It has been clarified that this appointment occurred due to the negligence of the Education Officer. Holding the Education Officer responsible for dereliction of duty and for providing incorrect information to the administration, a show-cause notice has been served.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistani Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing Indian Team In Private Tournament
Pakistani Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing Indian Team In Private Tournament
Jana Shiksha Andolan: Transforming Tripura's Education & Politics Since 1948
Jana Shiksha Andolan: Transforming Tripura's Education & Politics Since 1948
'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says His Behaviour Is 'Unethical'
'Walk Out Graciously At Least ': Drishyam 3 Producer SLAMS Akshaye Khanna For Ignoring Calls, Says His Behaviour Is 'Unethical'
Finland: Storm Hannes Forces 2 Aircraft Off Runway At Kittila Airport, No Injuries Reported
Finland: Storm Hannes Forces 2 Aircraft Off Runway At Kittila Airport, No Injuries Reported

Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav has warned in the notice that the concerned officer must submit an explanation within the next 24 hours, failing which strict action will be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Moshi Garbage Depot At Breaking Point As PCMC Scrambles To Find New...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Moshi Garbage Depot At Breaking Point As PCMC Scrambles To Find New...

MPSC Issues Advertisement For Gazetted Group-A, Group-B Services 2026: Apply Between Dec 31-Jan 20

MPSC Issues Advertisement For Gazetted Group-A, Group-B Services 2026: Apply Between Dec 31-Jan 20

Deceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls

Deceased Teacher Appointed As Polling Officer For Malegaon Civic Polls

Centre Approves ₹214 Crore For Nashik's Dwarka Chowk Upgrade

Centre Approves ₹214 Crore For Nashik's Dwarka Chowk Upgrade

CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards

CREDAI Nashik Metro Honours Real Estate Excellence At Annual Awards