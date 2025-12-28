Centre Approves ₹214 Crore For Nashik's Dwarka Chowk Upgrade |

Nashik: The long-standing traffic bottleneck at Dwarka Chowk—often described as the choke point of Nashik city—will finally see a permanent solution. In a major boost ahead of the Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, the Central Government has approved ₹214 crore for the Dwarka Chowk improvement project. The approval is being widely seen as the direct outcome of sustained follow-up by Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje.



Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari personally announced the decision on social media, confirming central approval for the project aimed at easing traffic congestion in Nashik. For residents, this announcement comes as long-awaited relief from a problem that has plagued the city for years.



One Junction, Many Issues — And a Battle of Persistence

Dwarka Chowk is not merely a traffic junction; it is a vital artery connecting the Mumbai–Agra National Highway, Nashik Road, Panchavati, the city centre, and major industrial zones. Rapid population growth, a surge in vehicle numbers, and inadequate infrastructure had turned the junction into a symbol of chronic congestion.



Kumbh Mela 2027: A Test of Infrastructure

The Nashik Kumbh Mela in 2027 will not just a religious congregation but a major administrative and infrastructure challenge. With crores of devotees expected, along with massive vehicular and freight movement, resolving the Dwarka Chowk bottleneck had become unavoidable. Acknowledging this reality, the Central Government sanctioned the project with a substantial allocation of ₹214 crore.

The project is expected to ensure smoother traffic flow, strengthen public transport, and significantly reduce time and cost for goods transportation across the city.



“I am happy that an issue which has been on my agenda since my election is finally moving towards resolution. Nitinji Gadkari was always positive about it. Even though there was some delay, what matters is that the project is happening. However, I am not satisfied with only Dwarka Chowk being addressed—the struggle for the Dwarka-to-Nashik Road flyover will continue.” — Rajabhau Waje, MP, Nashik.