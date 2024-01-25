 2 Arrested After Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Busts Illegal LPG Refilling Racket In Chikhali
During the raid, the police seized 119 LPG cylinders, comprising 71 filled and 48 empty cylinders, of various sizes, three gas refilling circuits, and an electronic weighing machine

Aakash Singh

Thursday, January 25, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police successfully dismantled an illicit operation involving the unauthorised refilling of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into commercial cylinders at a godown in Chikhali on Tuesday evening.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Bhujangnath Dilip Patil (28) and Sambhaji Balaji Upase (24), both residents of Chikhali, now face charges related to this illegal activity.

In a targeted operation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police raided the tin shed godown situated in Chikhali. The accused were reportedly engaged in the unauthorised transfer of LPG from domestic cylinders into commercial ones, subsequently selling them on the black market. During the raid, the police seized 119 LPG cylinders, comprising 71 filled and 48 empty cylinders, of various sizes, three gas refilling circuits, and an electronic weighing machine.

The police have filed charges against the accused individuals under sections 420 and 285 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

