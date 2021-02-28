'Witnessing centuries by petrol-diesel': CM Uddhav Thackeray takes a jibe at govt on fuel price hike

Maharshtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at the increasing prices of petrol and diesel in the country. While the prices of the fuel have been skyrocketting consistently, the CM said that, "We have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century." His mark comes after the petrol price on 28th February crossed century mark, retailing at Rs 100.35 per litre.
The hike in the cost of petrol and diesel have left the citizens in severe problems as the pandemic has already shook the nation economically. Transportation has become even more difficult due to the rise in prices. In addition, the fare of auto-rickshaw and taxi have been also hiked which will be in effect from March 1 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Recently, taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's well-known promise of "Achhe din aane waale hain," the Youth Wing of the Shiv Sena wondered if the definition for the same had changed. In posters that have been put up in various locations across Mumbai, they highlight the rising fuel prices. "Yahi hai acche din?" the banner asks in Hindi.
Many leaders, opposition parties have staged protests against the prices of fuel across the country. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had opted to ride an e-bike to stage protest while Andhra Pradesh minister rode a camel in the wake of rising prices.
As of today the cost of petrol in Mumbai has crossed the 100 Rs mark while that of diesel is 88 Rs.
