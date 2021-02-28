Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after hitting record highs

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday after touching new highs in the previous session.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs). Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

Oil marketing companies had raised the pump price of petrol and diesel by 24 paise and 15 paise per litre on Saturday.

Price rise on Saturday followed movement in the product price in global markets. The crude oil is also on the boil with benchmark Brent crude still above $66 a barrel now.

Premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra a few days back.

Since fuel prices are benchmarked to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate, pump prices can be expected to remain northbound over the next few days even if crude price stabilises.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year. Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making a loss on the sale of auto fuels.

