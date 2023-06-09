Western Railway Implements CVVRS on Locomotives to Boost Safety and Performance Monitoring | FPJ

In a major step toward bolstering safety and performance monitoring, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to install the Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS) on its locomotives. With an initial deployment of 16 locomotives already equipped with CVVRS, the installation process is currently underway for an additional 155 locomotives. The plan encompasses the gradual coverage of all 650 electric locomotives of the Western Railway.

The introduction of CVVRS aims to significantly enhance safety measures and closely monitor the activities of locomotive pilots during operations. An official from WR stated that the installation of CVVRS aims to enhance safety parameters and monitor the functioning of locomotive pilots during operations. This advanced system also includes cutting-edge features that allow for real-time monitoring.

CVVRS incorporates several advanced features

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, the CVVRS incorporates several advanced features to improve monitoring capabilities. Each locomotive is equipped with eight IP-based high-resolution digital cameras strategically placed both inside and outside the cabin. Four cameras inside the cabin feature audio and video functionality, allowing real-time monitoring of crew alertness, work activities, and adherence to signal callouts. These cameras also aid in identifying unauthorized individuals and unfamiliar items within the cabin. In case of faults, they assist the crew in troubleshooting as per the Technical Service Document (TSD).

Additionally, two cameras on each side of the locomotive body record track and overhead equipment (OHE) parameters, providing valuable insights for investigating incidents such as accidents involving cattle or humans on the tracks. These cameras also capture the functioning of level crossing gates, facilitating the evaluation of their performance. Furthermore, two cameras on each side of the locomotive roof focus on monitoring the interaction between pantographs and the OHE, aiding investigations in case of entanglement or breakage.

Data storage for 90 days

According to WR officials, the CVVRS ensures data storage for 90 days using a FIFO (first-in, first-out) logic, enabling analysis and the implementation of measures to improve crew activities and locomotive performance.

"The implementation of the CVVRS on Western Railway locomotives demonstrates the organization's commitment to safety enhancement and optimizing performance monitoring. This advanced system is expected to contribute significantly to accident prevention, troubleshooting efficiency, and overall operational improvements within the railway network," said an official of WR.