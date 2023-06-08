Mumbai News: WR Introduces Special Summer Trains at Special Fares Between These Routes; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: In response to the increasing travel demand during the summer season, Western Railway has made arrangements to operate special trains at special fares between Udhna and Bhagat Ki Kothi, as well as Bandra Terminus and Gorakhpur. The announcement was made on Thursday.

Details of Train

The Udhna-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train, identified as Train No. 04814, will depart from Udhna every Sunday at 05:50 am, reaching Bhagat Ki Kothi at 6:00 pm on the same day. The service for this train will be available from June 11, 2023, to July 2, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 04813, the Bhagat Ki Kothi-Udhna Superfast Special, will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday at 4:00 pm and arrive at Udhna at 4:00 am the following day. This train will run from June 10, 2023, to July 1, 2023.

Stoppages

Both trains will make stops at Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Pali Marwar, and Luni stations in both directions. The train will offer various classes of accommodation, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class Coaches.

Additionally, Train No. 05054, the Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Special, will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:45 pm, and arrive in Gorakhpur at 06:25 am on Monday. Train No. 05053 will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 09:30 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 4:00 pm the next day. This train will make stops at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti, and Khalilabad stations in both directions. The train will consist of General Second Class coaches.

Booking for Train No. 04814 will open on June 9, 2023, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and on the IRCTC website. These trains will operate as special trains with special fares. Passengers seeking detailed information on halt timings and coach composition are advised to visit the official Indian Railways website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .

