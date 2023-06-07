Western Railway Announces Mumbai Central-New Delhi Weekly Superfast AC Special Train

File

In a bid to accommodate the increased passenger traffic and provide convenience during the summer season, Western Railway has announced the operation of a special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi. The train, numbered 09003/09004 Mumbai Central-New Delhi Weekly Superfast AC Special, will run on a special fare basis.

According to Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – New Delhi AC Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Friday at 4 pm and arrive at New Delhi at 12:30 noon the following day. The train is scheduled to run on the 9th, 16th, and 23rd of June 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09004 New Delhi – Mumbai Central AC Special will depart from Delhi every Saturday at 2:10 pm and reach Mumbai Central at 11:40 am the next day. This train will operate on the 10th, 17th, and 24th of June 2023.

During its journey, the train will make halts at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, and Mathura stations in both directions. The train will consist of coaches such as First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, and AC 3 Economy.

Passengers planning to travel on this special train can book their tickets starting from 8th June 2023. Bookings will be available at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and through the official IRCTC website. Detailed information regarding the timing of halts and the composition of the train can be obtained by visiting the website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.