Western Railway announces additional Tier-2 coach in Surat-Puri Superfast Express

Western Railway to augment additional coaches in THESE 21 pairs of train on temporary basis | Photo: Representative Image

Western Railway has announced temporary augmentation of an additional AC 2-Tier coach in Train No. 22828/22827 Surat-Puri Superfast Express to accommodate the increasing travel demand and ensure passenger convenience.

According to officials from Western Railway, the augmentation of the extra AC 2-Tier coach will be implemented from Surat up to June 6, 2023, and from Puri up to June 4, 2023.

This temporary arrangement aims to provide additional seating capacity and enhance the travel experience for passengers on the Surat-Puri Superfast Express.

Passengers are advised to visit the official website of Indian Railways, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, for detailed information regarding the timing of halts and the composition of the train.