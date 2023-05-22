Mumbai: Western Railway replaces steel girders with PSC girder slabs, enhancing mobility and safety | FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway has achieved a major milestone in its infrastructure modernisation efforts by successfully replacing steel girders with Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) girder slabs on Bridge number 46, located between Ram Mandir and Goregaon.

This meticulous project, executed during a 14-hour block on May 2, 2023, has significantly improved mobility, safety, and speed along this crucial railway section.

20 PSC slabs and four retainers installed

Under the guidance of senior officers, the re-girdering work on the four-span steel girders of Bridge No. 46 was completed successfully. The 9.35-meter steel girders were replaced with 20 PSC slabs and four retainers. Furthermore, 65 channel sleepers were converted to wider PSC sleepers as part of this transformative project.

According to a Western Railway official, this replacement has brought about substantial improvements in track conditions, benefiting train operations. The removal of steel girders and channel sleepers has eliminated the risk of track circuit failure and reduced the potential for corrosion, enhancing track safety in corrosive environments.

The efficient execution of the project is notable, as all four steel girders were replaced in a single block. The Western Railway team showcased their expertise by installing two high-capacity road cranes, one on each side of the bridge, and positioning 16 railway wagons strategically on the UP slow line to facilitate the critical task, stated a WR official.

A senior officer of Western Railway emphasized the significance of this achievement, highlighting its positive impact on the railway network. The successful completion of this project underscores Western Railway's commitment to improving mobility, safety, and speed for passengers and goods transportation, he added.

"The replacement of steel girders with PSC girder slabs marks a significant step forward in Western Railway's ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure and ensure a reliable and efficient railway network. Commuters can now look forward to smoother and safer train journeys in the Ram Mandir-Goregaon section, thanks to this important upgrade," the official further stated.

