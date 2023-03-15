Western Railway successfully completes de–launching of steel girders of Gokhale bridge in record time

The de-launching of all the 16 steel girders of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) was successfully completed by undertaking a Major Block from the night of March 11 to March 12, 2023. A block of 04.30 hrs was taken up on UP slow, UP & DOWN fast lines, PF No. 4 line and a block of 8 hrs was taken on 5th line & PF No. 9 line while 2 hrs block was taken on Up & Down Harbour lines. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the recent block undertaken on 11th & 12th March, 2023, the two spans on east side of the Gokhale ROB at Andheri were dismantled. The east side will be handed over to BMC after dismantling the east side abutment. The work of dismantling and de- launching of ROB girders in railway portion has been completed and the site will be handed over to MCGM by 31st March, 2023.

Thakur further informed that the West side abutment of Gokhale ROB has been already dismantled. The six panels of mid pier has been cut & removed and presently, the intermediate column dismantling work is in progress on the West side. The West side has been partially handed over to BMC and will be completely handed over to BMC by 16th of March, 2023. The dismantling work was carried out by deploying three road cranes of 700 MT, 240 MT and 110 MT capacity.

It is pertinent to mention that Gokhale Road Over Bridge at Andheri was closed for road traffic by the municipal authorities 7th November, 2022 & will be rebuilt by MCGM. Only the dismantling work of railway portion of Gokhale Bridge was handed over to Western Railway.