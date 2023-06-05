 CR To Run One Way Special Train From Mumbai To Madgaon
CR To Run One Way Special Train From Mumbai To Madgaon

Check details of the train here

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
CR To Run One Way Special Train From Mumbai To Madgaon | Representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway will run One way special train from Mumbai to  Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details Of The Train Is As Under:

01149 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.30 hrs on 09.06.2023 (Friday) and arrive Madgaon at 17.20 hrs same day.

*Halts:* Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road and Karmali.

*Composition:* One Vistadome coach, Three AC Chair car,10 Chair Car One General Second Class including Guard's brake van and generator van.

*Reservation:* Bookings for special *train no 01149* on special charges will open on *07.06.2023* at all computerised reservation centres and on webiste www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

