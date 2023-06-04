WR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations | representative pic

Mumbai: In order to conduct maintenance work on the gantry between Dahanu Road and Vangaon stations, a block will be implemented. The block will take place from 09:45 am to 10:15 am on Sunday, June 4, 2023. As a result of this block, a few Western Railways suburban services will be affected.

Trains affected

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, Andheri-Dahanu Road local trains will be short terminated at Vangaon and therefore partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Similarly, a Dahanu Road-Virar local train will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon, and it will originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Furthermore, a Churchgate-Dahanu Road local train will be short terminated at Vangaon and partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road during the block period.

Another Dahanu Road-Virar local train will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon and will originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar during the block period.