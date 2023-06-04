 WR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations

WR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations

Check details of train affected

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
WR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations | representative pic

Mumbai: In order to conduct maintenance work on the gantry between Dahanu Road and Vangaon stations, a block will be implemented. The block will take place from 09:45 am to 10:15 am on Sunday, June 4, 2023. As a result of this block, a few Western Railways suburban services will be affected.

Trains affected

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, Andheri-Dahanu Road local trains will be short terminated at Vangaon and therefore partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

Similarly, a Dahanu Road-Virar local train will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon, and it will originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar.

Furthermore, a Churchgate-Dahanu Road local train will be short terminated at Vangaon and partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road during the block period.

Another Dahanu Road-Virar local train will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Vangaon and will originate from Vangaon, running between Vangaon and Virar during the block period.

Read Also
Mumbai: WR announces 14-hour block for re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations

WR suburban services affected: Maintenance work causes partial cancellations & short terminations

Leptospirosis strikes ahead of monsoon

Leptospirosis strikes ahead of monsoon

MT Agarwal Hospital deaths: 4 accused deny role in crime

MT Agarwal Hospital deaths: 4 accused deny role in crime

Thane: NCB arrests woman involved in inter-state drug racket

Thane: NCB arrests woman involved in inter-state drug racket

Thane: 'Maasika Mahotsav' to kickstart with girls football match

Thane: 'Maasika Mahotsav' to kickstart with girls football match