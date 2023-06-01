Mumbai: Western Railway announces 14-hour block for re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46

Western Railway has scheduled a 14-hour block to carry out re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. This block will impact train services on both the UP and down slow lines, as well as the UP and down Harbour lines.

Changes in Routes and Halts

During the block, all UP and down slow local services will be diverted to the UP and down fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon. As a result, there will be no halt at Ram Mandir due to the unavailability of platforms. Additionally, Harbour line services departing from Central Railway will only operate up to Bandra during the block period.

Certain Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be shortened and reversed from Andheri. The CSMT-Goregaon local departing from CSMT at 1:52 pm will remain cancelled, as well as the Goregaon-CSMT local departing from Goregaon at 12:53 noon on June 4th.

Bandra to Goregaon During the Block

There will be no UP and down Harbour line service available between Bandra and Goregaon stations throughout the block period.

Delays Expected: UP and Down Mail/Express Trains

UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains may experience delays of 10-15 minutes during the block. It is important to note that no trains will be available at Ram Mandir station in both directions throughout the block period.

Passengers are advised to refer to detailed information available with the concerned Station Masters and plan their journeys accordingly, confirmed the spokesperson of Western Railway.

