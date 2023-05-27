Mumbai: Western Railway celebrates achievements of talented sportspersons in felicitation ceremony | FPJ

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) organised a grand felicitation ceremony on May 25, 2023, at Mahalaxmi Sports Ground to honor its accomplished sportspersons. Ashok Kumar Misra, the General Manager of Western Railway, bestowed recognition upon WR's athletes for their outstanding performances on both national and international platforms.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous WR athletes who have brought immense pride to the organisation through their podium finishes and representation of Indian Railways in prestigious championships. Additionally, Western Railway Teams showcased their prowess by clinching victories in various sports disciplines across different championships.

Honoured players list

The honoured players included P. Suresh - Gold Medallist at the Asian Powerlifting Championship, Amit Patil - Member of the Indian Kho-Kho Team and Gold Medallist at the 4th Asian Kho-Kho Championship, Rupin - Silver Medallist in Wrestling (Greco-Roman style) at the Asian Wrestling Championship, Rohit Dahiya - Wrestler (Greco-Roman style) at the Asian Wrestling Championship, Rajeshwari Gaykwad - World Cup (Women's Cricket), and Navneet Kaur - Women's Hockey.

Moreover, several national-level sportspersons were also honoured for their remarkable performances in various domestic sporting events.

During his address, GM Ashok Kumar Misra commended the dedication and hard work displayed by each sportsperson of WR. He emphasized their unwavering commitment to training and attaining accolades not only for the Railways but also for the nation. Recognising the pivotal role played by coaches in the athletes' success, Misra extended his congratulations and words of appreciation to the sports coaches and officials of the Western Railway Sports Association. He acknowledged their meticulous planning and execution of practice sessions, which have played a vital role in shaping the athletes' journey towards excellence.