Mumbai News: WR’s AC local develops fault again, commuters aghast

Passengers of the Western Railway’s (WR) air-conditioned (AC) local trains have once again voiced their concerns regarding insufficient cooling in a Virar-bound Churchgate fast local train. Amid the scorching summer heat, commuters were forced to endure the journey without proper cooling.

According to a passenger, the train departed from Churchgate at 6:28pm and the cooling system in the third coach on the motorman side was not functioning. Distressed passengers had no choice but to travel in discomfort.

Technician immediately assigned to attend to the issue

In response to the complaints, a spokesperson from WR acknowledged the malfunction, which was reported by the train manager at Bandra station. The spokesperson stated that a technician was immediately assigned to attend to the issue.

"Recurring issues"

Kaiwant, a regular commuter, expressed frustration over the recurring issues with the air-conditioned locals, emphasizing that the pleas of travelers often go unheard. AC outages during the summer months have become a major concern.

In a separate incident reported on Wednesday during morning rush hours, malfunctions in the air conditioning systems of Churchgate-bound fast trains were observed. Currently, WR operates 79 AC local services on weekdays, catering to an average of 90,000 passengers daily.

“We are hopeful that WR will promptly address these issues and ensure a pleasant and hassle-free travel experience for all commuters,” said another regular commuter.