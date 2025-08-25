Palghar News: MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit Raids Late-Night Bars In Vasai, Calls Out Police Inaction

MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit Raids Late-Night Bars In Vasai |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Alleging police failure in curbing drug and liquor abuse, Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit late Saturday night conducted a surprise raid on two bars in Vasai West that were operating beyond permitted hours.

MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit Conducts Midnight Raid

Around 2:30 am, Pandit received information that two establishments, Wings on Fire and Pankha Fast, inside Dattani Mall were serving alcohol well past midnight and crowded with young patrons. She immediately rushed to the spot with her team, where she found a large number of youths consuming alcohol.

Bars Found Operating Beyond Permitted Hours

Pandit questioned the hotel operators about their license timings and then called the Senior Police Inspector of Vasai police station to the scene. The officer arrived shortly after and ordered the closure of both bars.

Police Presence Raises Questions of Collusion

The MLA alleged that when she entered the premises, two policemen were stationed outside, apparently “on duty for the bar owners,” accusing the police of shielding such establishments.

Drug and Liquor Abuse Rampant in Vasai-Virar

She also highlighted that drug trafficking and late-night illegal operations have become rampant across Vasai-Virar, pointing to hotels, bars, restaurants, and even beachside resorts at Arnala, Kalamb, and Rajodi that remain open until 3 am in violation of regulations.

Call for Stronger Action to Protect Youth

While police have occasionally acted against individuals caught consuming drugs, Pandit said that authorities have failed to tackle trafficking and large-scale violations. “The administration cannot remain inactive while the youth are being pushed into addiction,” she asserted.