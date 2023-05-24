WR undertakes the work of re-girdering of steel bridge between Ram Mandir & Goregaon section

With the aim of improving mobility as well as enhancing safety & speed, Western Railway has carried out the work of replacement of steel girders with PSC girder slab on DOWN Slow line tracks at Bridge No. 46 between Ram Mandir – Goregaon. This work was carried out by undertaking a major block of 14 hrs on 20th/21st May, 2023

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the work of re-girdering of 4 span steel girders of Bridge No. 46 by PSC slab and retainers in the DOWN slow line over the Ram Mandir – Goregaon section was successfully carried out. The existing steel girders consisting of four spans of 9.35 mtrs each has been replaced with the 20 nos. PSC slabs and 04 retainers, including converting 65 nos of channels sleepers with 65 nos of wider PSC sleepers. The conversion of steel girders with the PSC slabs has resulted in improvement of the tracks for train operations. It has also eliminated the chances of track circuit failure on account of steel girders and channel sleepers. The obligatory location for lifting, alignment and other track improvement work has also been removed. It will improve track safety as steel girders gets corroded due to corrosive environment.

Thakur further stated that it is noteworthy to mention that all the four steel girders have been replaced in the single block. In order to carry out the above work, two nos. of High capacity Road Cranes were installed on both the Harbour and 16 nos. of railway wagons were placed on UP slow line.