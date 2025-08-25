Thane News: KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal Inspects Road Repairs Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinav Goyal inspected road repair works across the Kalyan-Dombivli region ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to civic officials, Goyal held a video conference with engineers and contractors from all wards, issuing strict instructions to complete ongoing road repairs and pothole filling before the festival begins.

On-Ground Inspections by Commissioner

Commissioner Goyal personally inspected multiple repair sites in the municipal area. While ward-level pothole filling had already started in preparation for Ganeshotsav, heavy rains had led to fresh potholes emerging across the city

Work Resumes After Rains

A civic official said that repair work resumed on August 21, after rainfall had subsided over the previous two days. Efforts are now being intensified to fill all potholes and complete road repairs before the start of Ganeshotsav.

Key Locations Under Repair

Major repair work has been taken up by contractors at several crucial locations, including:

Kalyan: Waldhuni Bridge, Khadakpada Road, Wadekar Circle, Gauripada Road, Umbarde Road, Prahlad Shinde Bridge, Gandhi Chowk

Dombivli: Malang Road, Nandivali Road, Retibandar Road, Garibacha Wada Road, Lodha Heritage Road, and 100 Feet Road

Day and Night Work in Progress

The civic body has deployed contractors to work in two shifts — day and night — to speed up the process.

Focus on Ganeshotsav Preparations

Commissioner Abhinav Goyal emphasized that the Municipal Corporation will continue road repair efforts in the run-up to Ganesh Chaturthi to ensure smoother commuting for residents and devotees during the festivities.