Mumbai: Traffic Block on WR's Virar-Vaitarna section to impact long distance trains; check details | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced a traffic block in the Virar-Vaitarna section in order to carry out the launching of a pre-stressed concrete (PSC) slab at Bridge No. 88. The blockwill commence from 00:40 am and continue until 05:10 am on May 28, 2023. Due to this block, nearly two dozen long distance trains will be affected.

Cancellation of Trains-

The Virar – Sanjan Passenger train scheduled for May 28, 2023, stands cancelled due to the traffic block.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

The Virar - Bharuch Express and Surat - Virar MEMU trains will be short terminated at Palghar and remain partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar stations.

Rescheduling of Trains:

As a result of the traffic block, five long-distance trains will be rescheduled:

Train No. 12927 Dadar – Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express of May 27, 2023, will be rescheduled to depart from Dadar at 04:10 hrs.

Train No. 12298 Pune - Ahmedabad Duronto Express of May 27, 2023, will be rescheduled to depart from Pune at 04:00 hrs.

Train No. 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Express of May 27, 2023, will be rescheduled to depart from Bandra Terminus at 04:00 hrs.

Train No. 19019 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Dehradun Express of May 28, 2023, will be rescheduled to depart from Bandra Terminus at 04:20 hrs.

Train No. 19003 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Express of May 28, 2023, will be rescheduled to depart from Bandra Terminus at 04:30 hrs.

Regulation of Trains:

15 long distance trains will be regulated at various station enroute Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 1.35 hours Train No. 11087 Veraval – Pune Express will be regulated by 1.35 hours. Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 1.30 hours. Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 01.20 hours. Train No. 12940 Jaipur – Pune Express will be regulated by 01.20 hours. Train No. 22928 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Lok Shakti Express will be regulated by 01.30 hours. Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 1.25 hours. Train No. 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express will be regulated by 01.30 hours.Train No. 22944 Indore – Daund Express will be regulated by 1.20 hours. Train No. 14701 Shri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Amrapura Aravali Express will be regulated by 01.05 hours. Train No. 12902 Ahmedabad – Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 01.00 hours. Train No. 12962 Indore – Mumbai Central Avantika Express will be regulated by 01.00 hours.Train No. 12956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Superfast Express will be regulated by 00.45 minutes.Train No. 14707 Bikaner – Dadar Ranakpur Express will be regulated by 00.45 minutes.Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Special will be regulated by 01.20 hours.

"Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly. Western Railway regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of passengers during the maintenance work," stated the press statement issued by WR on Friday.

Read Also Western Railway announces jumbo block for maintenance between Mahim & Mumbai Central stations