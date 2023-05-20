 Block between Panoli-Kosamba section on WR's UP line to cause train disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBlock between Panoli-Kosamba section on WR's UP line to cause train disruptions

Block between Panoli-Kosamba section on WR's UP line to cause train disruptions

The block is necessary for strengthening work on Bridge No. 485 and will last for 4.30 hours starting from 1.05 pm on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Due to a block between Panoli-Kosamba section on the UP line, several trains over Western Railway will be affected. The block is necessary for strengthening work on Bridge No. 485 and will last for 4.30 hours starting from 1.05 pm on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Impacted Trains:

  1. Train No. 09161 Valsad-Vadodara Passenger Special on May 21, 2023, is cancelled.

  2. Train No. 09162 Vadodara-Valsad Passenger Special on May 21, 2023, is cancelled.

  3. Train No. 09158 Bharuch-Surat MEMU on May 21, 2023, is cancelled.

  4. Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch Express on May 21, 2023, is partially cancelled between Surat and Bharuch.

Regulations:

  1. Train No. 19020 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus Express of May 20, 2023, will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

  2. Train No. 16209 Ajmer-Mysore Express of May 21, 2023, will be regulated for 45 minutes.

  3. Train No. 14807 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar Express of May 21, 2023, will be regulated for 35 minutes.

Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and make alternate arrangements if necessary.

Read Also
SK Albela takes over as Principal Chief Personnel Officer of WR
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Block between Panoli-Kosamba section on WR's UP line to cause train disruptions

Block between Panoli-Kosamba section on WR's UP line to cause train disruptions

Kerala: Class 10 topper who died in road accident saves 6 lives through organ donation

Kerala: Class 10 topper who died in road accident saves 6 lives through organ donation

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

WATCH: PM Modi vows to help resolve Russia-Ukraine war, says 'it is an issue of humanity'

WATCH: PM Modi vows to help resolve Russia-Ukraine war, says 'it is an issue of humanity'

Review plea filed by centre against SC's May 11 verdict granting Delhi govt control over services

Review plea filed by centre against SC's May 11 verdict granting Delhi govt control over services