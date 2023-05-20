Block between Panoli-Kosamba section on WR's UP line to cause train disruptions

Representative Photo |

Due to a block between Panoli-Kosamba section on the UP line, several trains over Western Railway will be affected. The block is necessary for strengthening work on Bridge No. 485 and will last for 4.30 hours starting from 1.05 pm on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Impacted Trains:

Train No. 09161 Valsad-Vadodara Passenger Special on May 21, 2023, is cancelled. Train No. 09162 Vadodara-Valsad Passenger Special on May 21, 2023, is cancelled. Train No. 09158 Bharuch-Surat MEMU on May 21, 2023, is cancelled. Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch Express on May 21, 2023, is partially cancelled between Surat and Bharuch.

Regulations:

Train No. 19020 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus Express of May 20, 2023, will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Train No. 16209 Ajmer-Mysore Express of May 21, 2023, will be regulated for 45 minutes. Train No. 14807 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar Express of May 21, 2023, will be regulated for 35 minutes.

Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and make alternate arrangements if necessary.