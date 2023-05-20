SK Albela takes over as Principal Chief Personnel Officer of WR

SK Albela has taken charge as Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Western Railway, recently. He is a senior officer of Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) of 1987 batch. Prior to this, he was working in West Central Railway in the same capacity. Albela has handled multi-faceted HR in diverse areas of Indian Railways' working i.e. at large divisions, workshops and headquarters, besides having deputation stints. He started his career as Assistant Personnel Officer on Dhanbad division of the then Eastern Railway. He has worked as Branch officer in Mumbai Central, Bhavnagar and Vadodara divisions of Western Railway. He has also handled various assignments as Chief Personnel Officer (Administration) and Chief Personnel Officer (Industrial Relations) over Western Railway and Chief Personnel Officer (Admn) Central Railway. He has also worked on deputation with Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC). Albela was Principal Head of Department on SWR & WCR before joining WR.

S K Albela is a HR professional having 34 years of experience in leading Organizational Development with HR initiatives to harness human capital for strategic organizational goals. He is a Post Graduate in English Literature and MBA in HRD from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He has been on Urban Transport training tours to China, Singapore & Thailand, besides Technical tours at Siemens, Germany and Switzerland. As GGM (HR & Marketing) & later as ED, Western Region of RailTel, Albela gave a quantum jump to its telecom marketing, besides implementation of e-office in three Railways/Divisions ahead of schedule.

In his illustrious career, SK Albela has been honoured with Minister of Railway’s Award in 2008, for his outstanding and meritorious services. Also, Personnel Management Shield at GM's level for Vadodara Division in 2001 and Personnel Management Shield at National level for WCR in the year 2021-22 are some of his other notable achievements.