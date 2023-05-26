 Western Railway announces jumbo block for maintenance between Mahim & Mumbai Central stations
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Western Railway announces jumbo block for maintenance between Mahim & Mumbai Central stations | representative pic

Mumbai: The Western Railway has announced a jumbo block in its suburban section between Mahim and Mumbai Central stations on the intervening night of May 27th and 28th, 2023, on the up and down fast lines. The block will commence at 12:00 AM (midnight) and continue until 4:00 AM for track maintenance, signaling, and overhead equipment.

According to a press note issued by WR, all fast line suburban trains will be diverted to the slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate stations during the block period.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make necessary arrangements in light of the disruptions. The Western Railway urges commuters to seek detailed information regarding train schedules and alternative travel arrangements from the respective Station Masters.

