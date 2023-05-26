Diversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work | Representational Image

In the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway, ongoing Pre Non-Interlocking & Non-Interlocking work at Bhairoganj-Kharpokhra Station has led to the diversion of several Western Railway (WR) trains.

According to a press release from the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the following train diversions will be in effect:

Train No. 09451 Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Special of 26th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra - Muzaffarpur.

Train No. 09452 Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Special of 29th May, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Chhapra - Gorakhpur.

Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express of 28th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra - Muzaffarpur.

Train No. 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of 30th May, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Chhapra - Gorakhpur.

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express of 26th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra - Muzaffarpur.

Train No. 19270 Muzaffarpur – Porbandar Express of 28th, 29th May, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Chhapra - Gorakhpur.

Train No. 09421 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Special of 29th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra – Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi- Darbhanga.

Railway officials have emphasized the necessity of these diversions to facilitate the ongoing doubling work at Bhairoganj - Kharpokhra Station. Passengers are advised to take note of the diversions and plan their journeys accordingly.

"The Railway authorities are working diligently to complete the non-interlocking work and restore normal train services at the earliest," said an official.

