 Diversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDiversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work

Diversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work

Check details of the trains here

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Diversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work | Representational Image

In the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway, ongoing Pre Non-Interlocking & Non-Interlocking work at Bhairoganj-Kharpokhra Station has led to the diversion of several Western Railway (WR) trains.

According to a press release from the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, the following train diversions will be in effect:

  • Train No. 09451 Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Special of 26th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra - Muzaffarpur.

  • Train No. 09452 Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Special of 29th May, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Chhapra - Gorakhpur.

  • Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express of 28th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra - Muzaffarpur.

  • Train No. 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of 30th May, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Chhapra - Gorakhpur.

  • Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express of 26th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra - Muzaffarpur.

  • Train No. 19270 Muzaffarpur – Porbandar Express of 28th, 29th May, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Chhapra - Gorakhpur.

  • Train No. 09421 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Special of 29th May, 2023 will be diverted via Gorakhpur - Chhapra – Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi- Darbhanga.

Railway officials have emphasized the necessity of these diversions to facilitate the ongoing doubling work at Bhairoganj - Kharpokhra Station. Passengers are advised to take note of the diversions and plan their journeys accordingly.

"The Railway authorities are working diligently to complete the non-interlocking work and restore normal train services at the earliest," said an official.

Read Also
Few trains of Western Railway to be affected due to work of double line between Jagudna –...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work

Diversions of Western Railway Trains in Samastipur Division due to ongoing station work

CR announces Special Trains between Mumbai's CSMT & Tuticorin to meet increased passenger demand

CR announces Special Trains between Mumbai's CSMT & Tuticorin to meet increased passenger demand

Maharashtra: Despite vision loss scare, partially blind Hingoli girl delays surgery, scores 81% in...

Maharashtra: Despite vision loss scare, partially blind Hingoli girl delays surgery, scores 81% in...

Maharashtra: Blind girl students shrug off personal struggles to successfully clear HSC exams 2023

Maharashtra: Blind girl students shrug off personal struggles to successfully clear HSC exams 2023

Mumbai University releases admission details after HSC results 2023

Mumbai University releases admission details after HSC results 2023