Few trains of Western Railway to be affected due to work of double line between Jagudna – Ambliyasan - Dangarwa station

Due to Non-Interlocking work in connection with work of double line between Jagudan – Ambliyasan - Dangarwa station of Mahesana - Ahmedabad section, few trains will be cancelled/ diverted.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 14822 Sabarmati- Jodhpur Express of 31st May 2022

2. Train No. 14821 Jodhpur - Sabarmati Express of 30th May 2022

3. Train No. 14820 Sabarmati- Jodhpur Express of 30th & 31st May 2022

4. Train No. 14819 Jodhpur - Sabarmati Express of 30th May 2022.

5. Train No. 09434 Patan- Sabarmati DEMU of 31st May 2022.

6. Train No. 14804 Sabarmati - Jodhpur Express upto 30th May 2022.

7. Train No. 14803 Jodhpur - Sabarmati Express upto 30th May 2022.

Diversion of Trains:

1. Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus - Shri Ganganagar Aravali Express will be diverted via Vadodara- Ratlam- Chanderia- Ajmer upto 29th May 2022.

2. Train No. 22451 Bandra Terminus – Chandigarh Superfast Express of 30th May 2022 will be diverted via Nagda- Kota- New Delhi.

3. Train No. 12989 Dadar – Ajmer Express of 28th May 2022 & 30th May 2022 will be diverted via Vadodara- Ratlam- Chanderia- Ajmer.

4. Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath Express of 27th May 2022 & 29th May 2022 will be diverted via Nagda- Kota- New Delhi.

5. Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express of 28th May 2022 will be diverted via Vadodara- Ratlam- Chanderia- Ajmer- Marwar Jn.

6. Train No. 14701 Shri Ganganagar - Bandra Terminus Aravali Express will be diverted via Ajmer- Chanderia- Ratlam- Vadodara upto 29th May 2022.

7. Train No. 12215 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus Garibrath Express of 28th May 2022 will be diverted via New Delhi- Kota- Nagda- Ratlam- Vadodara.

8. Train No. 12990 Ajmer - Dadar Express of 27th & 29th May 2022 will be diverted via Ajmer- Chanderia- Ratlam- Vadodara.

9. Train No. 22452 Chandigarh - Bandra Terminus Express of 29th May 2022 will be diverted via new Delhi , Kota Ratlam Vadodara