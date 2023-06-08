WATCH: Police Recover Mixer Grinder That Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Used To Grind Saraswati's Body Parts

More horrific details of the gruesome Mira Road murder have come to light. The monster, Manoj Sane, used a mixer grinder to ground the body parts of his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya before disposing off the contents to avoid getting caught. The 56-year-old was arrested by the police on Wednesday night while he was caught in the act of disposing the body parts.

Sane has been sent to police custody till June 16 for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati.

Read Also Mira Road Monster Manoj Sane Remanded To Police Custody Till June 16

Thane police recovered a mixer grinder from Sane's flat no. 704 on the seventh floor of Geeta Akashdweep building. The couple had been living there for the past three years.

Cops put the contents recovered from the flat in blue polythene bags and took them as evidence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused allegedly boiled body parts to avoid detection

The accused used to boil body parts in the cooker in an apparent attempt to ensure there is no foul smell and it would be easy for him to dispose of them.

One of the immediate neighbours had complained to Sane about the emanating smell to which he got a bit frightened but replied that he will check his flat.

Foul Smell From Flat Leads to Arrest

According to the Naya Nagar police, they were informed by residents of the building complaining about a foul smell emanating from the flat.

The police team reached the spot and entered the apartment and were shocked to find dismembered body parts of the woman in tubs and buckets near the washbasin and cooker and other utensils kept on the platform of the kitchen.