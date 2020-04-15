Watch: ABP Majha announces trains will run before Bandra incident, reporter detained

On Tuesday afternoon, more than 1000 migrant workers flooded the Bandra west railway station in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai over rumours of resumption of railway services. Just before the incident, a Marathi news channel, ABP Majha, had reported that train services will resume to ferry migrants to their hometown from April 14. But, it turned out to be a false news.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni from his home town Osmanabad for allegedly spreading fake news. The channel is yet to issue clarification on the same.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public).

The Railway Ministry has also clarified that the trains won’t resume till May 3. Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik had also tweeted the story reported by ABP Majha and had said it can’t be ruled out that the channels’ report might have triggered the massive crowd at Bandra railway station.