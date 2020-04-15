'Verify facts before arresting journalists': ABP Majha defends Rahul Kulkarni after his arrest over Bandra incident

ABP Majha on Wednesday denied the allegations that one of their reporters had spread wrong information and possibly inspired migrant workers to gather in Mumbai's Bandra.
Earlier on Wednesday Marathi news journalist Rahul Kulkarni was arrested over s report about special trains which allegedly led to a mob of migrants gathering in Mumbai's Bandra.
In a TV interview with ABP News, Editor Rajeev Khandekar, condemned the arrest and defended Kulkarni. He said that the reporting was based on an internal communication of the South-Central Zone of the Ministry of Railways which had been acquired by the reporter.
"This news was given on ABP Majha on the last day of the lockdown at 9 am. The report was based on the Railways' meeting to decide upon a proposal to help stranded migrants," he explained.
In an an official statement the news organisation pointed out that "there is no denial of the Railway Ministry’s letter of 13.4.2020 recommending running of trains to return migrant labourers to their hometowns".
"It became clear after the Prime Minister's address at 10 am on Tuesday that no trains were going to run. The Railways too clarified this by 11 am -- a news piece that ABP Majha ran," Khandekar said on air.
In their statement the news organisation added that they had not "deviated from practices of responsible journalism".
"To insinuate that our running of the story and the updates thereafter amount to a criminal act is outrageous. We are shocked and dismayed that our reporter Mr. Rahul Kulkarni has been arrested in connection with the story. We will be taking necessary and immediate steps in law," the company added.
"We would like to say that before journalists are arrested there should be due verification of all facts and circumstances," the statement from the company concluded.
The arrest of Kulkarni was announced by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on his Twitter handle. "Police arrested journalist Rahul Kulkarni for giving news report, due to which rumour was spread," he had tweeted.
In a recent news report, Kulkarni had said that Jan Sadharan special trains would be run for people stranded due to the lockdown, police officials said.
He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.
(With inputs from Sachin Gaad and PTI)
