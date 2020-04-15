'Verify facts before arresting journalists': ABP Majha defends Rahul Kulkarni after his arrest over Bandra incident

"It became clear after the Prime Minister's address at 10 am on Tuesday that no trains were going to run. The Railways too clarified this by 11 am -- a news piece that ABP Majha ran," Khandekar said on air.

In their statement the news organisation added that they had not "deviated from practices of responsible journalism".

"To insinuate that our running of the story and the updates thereafter amount to a criminal act is outrageous. We are shocked and dismayed that our reporter Mr. Rahul Kulkarni has been arrested in connection with the story. We will be taking necessary and immediate steps in law," the company added.

"We would like to say that before journalists are arrested there should be due verification of all facts and circumstances," the statement from the company concluded.