'Never said when trains would start': Detained ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni on Bandra Mob fiasco

On Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni from his home town Osmanabad for allegedly spreading fake news that reportedly sparked chaos in Mumbai's Bandra West on Tuesday. The reporter is to be produced before the court by the police.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rahul Kulkarni has been booked booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Meanwhile, the ABP Majha reporter on Tuesday, in a tweet said that during his reportage he never said when the trains would start. In a tweet in Marathi, Kulkarni said, "Many have tried to troll me. However, I don't know how many of them saw the news that I had given at 8 in the morning. Did we ever tell when the train would start ...? Now read this train letter."
Speaking to Newslaundry, Kulkarni said that his report was based on a circular issued by the office of the chief commercial manager, Ministry of Railways.
The circular in question was issued on April 13 by Telangana’s office of the chief commercial manager. It is said that the letter caused panic. However, it talks about the restoration of railway services but doesn’t mention any specific date or time period.
Earlier on Tuesday, social distancing went for a toss when over 3,000 stranded, hungry and angry migrants from different parts of India thronged near the Bandra railway station demanding that they should be given transportation to return to their native places immediately. This was only hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3. The Police had to resort to mild force to scatter the crowd.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)