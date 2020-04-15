'Never said when trains would start': Detained ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni on Bandra Mob fiasco

On Wednesday, Maharashtra police detained ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni from his home town Osmanabad for allegedly spreading fake news that reportedly sparked chaos in Mumbai's Bandra West on Tuesday. The reporter is to be produced before the court by the police.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rahul Kulkarni has been booked booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, the ABP Majha reporter on Tuesday, in a tweet said that during his reportage he never said when the trains would start. In a tweet in Marathi, Kulkarni said, "Many have tried to troll me. However, I don't know how many of them saw the news that I had given at 8 in the morning. Did we ever tell when the train would start ...? Now read this train letter."