Wait is over! IKEA to open store tomorrow in Navi Mumbai - Here is how entry will be allowed

World's leading home furnishings retailer IKEA will open its second store in the country at Navi Mumbai on December 18 (tomorrow).

The over five lakh sq ft store would be the second store for IKEA in India after Hyderabad, where it had opened its first store in August 2018.

However, to ensure social distancing, IKEA will initially have a cap on the number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store.

Given that IKEA is currently following a two-week advance booking, the availability of slots is likely to change every day.