IKEA to open store in Navi Mumbai on Dec 18 - How to do prior registration on ikea.com/in/

World's leading home furnishings retailer IKEA will open its second store in the country at Navi Mumbai on December 18.

The over five lakh sq ft store would be the second store for IKEA in India after Hyderabad, where it had opened its first store in August 2018.

In a bid to provide a safe shopping experience during COVID times, the Swedish retailer is taking extra precautions for its new store located on the Thane-Belapur Road, a company statement said.

IKEA said it is taking a number of extra precautions from its global best practices and relevant learnings from its Hyderabad operations.

Moreover, to ensure good social distancing, IKEA will initially have a cap on the number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store.

Here's how you can do the prior registration for visiting IKEA:

Visit the official website of IKEA - ikea.com/in

Go to the registration link (Yellow box) which reads, "Our door opens on 18th Dec. Register online to visit the store."

Click on 'Register now'

Submit the required information

The online registrations for visiting the Navi Mumbai store will start soon.

IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multichannel approach.

Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 378 IKEA stores in 30 countries. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres.

(With inputs from agencies)