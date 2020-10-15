How is ‘IKEA Family Credit Card' going to make IKEA products more affordable to Indian customers?

IKEA, the home furnishing company and Citibank India (Citi) and Mastercard jointly announced the launch of ‘IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi’. This card provides instant in-store card bookings, direct payments via Bharat QR, accelerated reward points and attractive EMIs. Furthermore, the card will also offer reward points on all purchases with instant reward redemption at IKEA.

Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager at IKEA India said, “We are excited to launch the IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi; it is an important step for us to make home furnishing more affordable for our customers in India.”

"The card is an excellent example of the way we want to meet the needs of the customers in India. It makes our products affordable to the many, it is executed in a simple, digital and secure manner making access to credit faster for the customers,” said Preet Dhupar, Chief Finance Officer and Sustainability Lead, IKEA India.

What are the benefits:

-The IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi is available to IKEA Family members at ‘zero joining fee and zero annual fee’.

-It can be used for purchases made on IKEA’s online and offline stores, or anywhere in the world that accepts credit cards.

-Citi-IKEA has secured an affordable EMI option for the customers that extends from 3 to 48 months, allowing even more flexibility.

-The in-store card application process is completely digital with instant verification and immediate usage, a first for any co-branded card in India.

Customers can simply apply for the card when they visit the IKEA Hyderabad store or leave a message on the IKEA website expressing an interest to apply.

IKEA started its retail operations in India in August 2018 with its first store in Hyderabad. In 2019 it started its online services in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.