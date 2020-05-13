Woman masturbates at IKEA store in China, video goes viral

Swiss homeware furnishings brand IKEA came under scanner recently, after a 16-minute long video of a woman masturbating at their store in China hit the viral note.

The woman can be seen going around in a white shirt, stripping from time to time in order to pleasure herself. The video was filmed despite other customers at the store, including children.

"We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store," a spokesperson for IKEA said.

"IKEA is committed to providing home inspiration for the public. We will increase security and cleaning in order to create a safe, comfortable and healthy shopping experience and environment", they added.

Meanwhile, social media users pointed out that the woman in the video is a Chinese porn star known as 'Fullfive'. However, this has not been confirmed.

Since the shoppers do not appear to be wearing masks, it seems like the video is old and was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak.

