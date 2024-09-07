 Video: Maharashtra CM Welcomes Ganpati Bappa, Eknath Shinde Appeals Devotees To Celebrate Ganpati Festival In Eco-friendly Way
Video: Maharashtra CM Welcomes Ganpati Bappa, Eknath Shinde Appeals Devotees To Celebrate Ganpati Festival In Eco-friendly Way

As the 10-day long Ganesh festival begins, as per tradition Lord Ganesha was welcomed at the official residence 'Varsha' of Maharashtra Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde performed the pran pratishtha on Saturday along with his family and appealed to the citizens to celebrate the Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde welcomes Ganpati at his residence | X @EknathShinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra's beloved Ganeshotsav is finally here and on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, all devotees are performing Ganesh pujan to mark the beginning of the 10-day-long festival.

As per tradition, Ganpati Bappa was welcomed at the official residence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde performed the pran prathistha of Lord Ganesha at Varsha Bungalow at Malabar Hill, his official residence along with his family. His son, MP Shrikant Shinde and grandson Rudransh was also seen participating in the puja.

After Ganesh pujan on Saturday morning CM Shinde said, "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The state government has taken several decisions for the development of the public of Maharashtra. The youth will get more employment opportunities. Various schemes have been implemented to empower women."

CM Appeals To Celebrate In Eco-friendly Way

CM Eknath Shinde extended his wishes to all the citizens and appealed to everyone to celebrate the Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner. The heritage and culture of Maharashtra are on display during this festival, he said and urged the people to preserve its legacy. The CM also asked Ganesh devotees to extend assistance to the needy and deprived sections of society.

article-image

"Maharashtra is India's growth engine, and the state will lead "Viksit Bharat" with the blessings of the deity," the CM said in the statement released on Friday night.

Maharashtra Welcomes Bappa

With Dhol Tasha and Lezim, all major Ganesh Maldals welcomed Bappa amid chants of 'Ganpati bappa morya, mangal murti morya’ and aartis of ‘sukh karta dukh harta across Maharashtra. Devotees are performing pran prathistha of Ganesh idols in their homes to mark the beginning of Ganeshotsav.

In Mumbai, traditional Ganpati mandals including Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Gully, Tejukaya Mandal, Chinchpoklicha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga, Sahyadri Mandal in Chembur, Andhericha Raja among others welcomed the Bappa in grand processions.

In Pune, Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati and Kesri Wada Ganpati among others were welcomed by devotees in full enthusiam in the traditional way.

