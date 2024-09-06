Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebs Stress The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Ganeshas

Surbhi Chandna |

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, The Free Press Journal spoke to several celebrities about how they and their families celebrate the festival. We asked them about the traditions and rituals they enjoy the most. We also wanted to know their thoughts on the growing trend of eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and whether they have started using any sustainable practices in their own festivities.

Now that it’s my first Ganesh Chaturthi after marriage with Karan, we are continuing some of our family traditions, but in our way. We make sure to visit our family and close friends, offering prayers, bonding over festive meals, and soaking in the spiritual energy the festival brings. It’s a time for us to reflect, pray, and seek blessings. I absolutely love the shift toward eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations. It’s heartwarming to see more people becoming conscious of the environmental impact and opting for sustainable practices. Karan and me actively support and encourage eco-friendly pandals and initiatives. It’s about respecting nature as much as it is about honoring the traditions of the festival.

Avika Gor |

I love the positive vibes that Ganesha brings, filling the air with love, warmth, and happiness. At home, we make modaks and prepare delicious food. My favourite part is visiting friends and family to take darshan of their adorable Ganpati idols. Ofcourse, it’s essential that we make every possible effort to protect our environment, even through the smallest actions. I do my bit not just incorporating it in my life but also suggesting others to do it and raise awareness on the same. During the lockdown, many of us adopted the practice of performing visarjan at home, and I believe this is the safest and most effective way to protect marine life and avoid harming the ocean.

Priya Banerjee |

Growing up in Canada, we only celebrated Ganpati at home. In India, visiting the pandals and going to places with your friends is something I’ve really enjoyed here. I used to always wonder that what happens to these murtis? But then I realised that there’s been a lot of awareness with eco-friendly Ganpatis. It’s a sad visual when you have to see water bodies suffering because we hurt the environment and polluting everything, which is not good for the animals and birds. I actually tell all my celebrity friends to have eco-friendly ganeshas at home, because once they do it, because of their social media following people would learn from them.

Manisha Rani |

I really support the move towards eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations. It’s important to protect our environment while celebrating our traditions. I like to be part of eco-friendly celebrations by supporting pandals that use clay idols. At home, everyone should use natural or reusable decorations. It's great to see more people doing the same.

Vardhaan Puri |

Our family and close friends get together and we sing and dance in praise of the great God and eat our favourite food, guilt free. Since we are a family that stands for environmental protection and conservation, we ensure that our celebrations are eco-friendly. Our Ganesh ji is made of marble. During the festive days, we celebrate him in our living room and on the final day. He goes back to the home temple. We have another tiny eco-friendly Ganesh ji made of coconut stuffed with seeds, whom we pray to as well. On the final day we immerse Him in a large pot and He eventually grows into a beautiful sprouting plant. The idea is to have fun while saving our planet.