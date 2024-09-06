 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebs Stress The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Ganeshas
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGanesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebs Stress The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Ganeshas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebs Stress The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Ganeshas

Several celebrities open up about the growing trend of eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Surbhi Chandna |

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, The Free Press Journal spoke to several celebrities about how they and their families celebrate the festival. We asked them about the traditions and rituals they enjoy the most. We also wanted to know their thoughts on the growing trend of eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and whether they have started using any sustainable practices in their own festivities.

Surbhi Chandna

Now that it’s my first Ganesh Chaturthi after marriage with Karan, we are continuing some of our family traditions, but in our way. We make sure to visit our family and close friends, offering prayers, bonding over festive meals, and soaking in the spiritual energy the festival brings. It’s a time for us to reflect, pray, and seek blessings. I absolutely love the shift toward eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations. It’s heartwarming to see more people becoming conscious of the environmental impact and opting for sustainable practices. Karan and me actively support and encourage eco-friendly pandals and initiatives. It’s about respecting nature as much as it is about honoring the traditions of the festival.

Avika Gor

Avika Gor |

Avika Gor

FPJ Shorts
Jain Community To Observe Digital Detox On Samvatsari; Plans To Stay Away From WhatsApp For A Day
Jain Community To Observe Digital Detox On Samvatsari; Plans To Stay Away From WhatsApp For A Day
India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities Inflows
India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities Inflows
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges BMC Chief To Drop 1st Attempt Pass Condition For Recruitment In Civic Body
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges BMC Chief To Drop 1st Attempt Pass Condition For Recruitment In Civic Body
Mumbai: Central Railway To Get 1st Prototype Of Vande Metro Train; Expected To Arrive By Month End
Mumbai: Central Railway To Get 1st Prototype Of Vande Metro Train; Expected To Arrive By Month End

I love the positive vibes that Ganesha brings, filling the air with love, warmth, and happiness. At home, we make modaks and prepare delicious food. My favourite part is visiting friends and family to take darshan of their adorable Ganpati idols. Ofcourse, it’s essential that we make every possible effort to protect our environment, even through the smallest actions. I do my bit not just incorporating it in my life but also suggesting others to do it and raise awareness on the same. During the lockdown, many of us adopted the practice of performing visarjan at home, and I believe this is the safest and most effective way to protect marine life and avoid harming the ocean.

Priya Banerjee

Priya Banerjee |

Priya Banerjee

Growing up in Canada, we only celebrated Ganpati at home. In India, visiting the pandals and going to places with your friends is something I’ve really enjoyed here. I used to always wonder that what happens to these murtis? But then I realised that there’s been a lot of awareness with eco-friendly Ganpatis. It’s a sad visual when you have to see water bodies suffering because we hurt the environment and polluting everything, which is not good for the animals and birds. I actually tell all my celebrity friends to have eco-friendly ganeshas at home, because once they do it, because of their social media following people would learn from them.

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani |

Manisha Rani

I really support the move towards eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations. It’s important to protect our environment while celebrating our traditions. I like to be part of eco-friendly celebrations by supporting pandals that use clay idols. At home, everyone should use natural or reusable decorations. It's great to see more people doing the same.

Vardhaan Puri

Vardhaan Puri |

Vardhaan Puri

Our family and close friends get together and we sing and dance in praise of the great God and eat our favourite food, guilt free. Since we are a family that stands for environmental protection and conservation, we ensure that our celebrations are eco-friendly. Our Ganesh ji is made of marble. During the festive days, we celebrate him in our living room and on the final day. He goes back to the home temple. We have another tiny eco-friendly Ganesh ji made of coconut stuffed with seeds, whom we pray to as well. On the final day we immerse Him in a large pot and He eventually grows into a beautiful sprouting plant. The idea is to have fun while saving our planet.

Read Also
Teachers' Day 2024: Celebrities Tell Us Who Played A Pivotal Role In Their Life
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebs Stress The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Ganeshas

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebs Stress The Importance Of Eco-Friendly Ganeshas

Mammootty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Megastar On OTT

Mammootty Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Megastar On OTT

Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's...

Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's...

Amar Kaushik REACTS To Poster Comparisons Between Stree 2 & Stranger Things: 'We Did Not Realise It'

Amar Kaushik REACTS To Poster Comparisons Between Stree 2 & Stranger Things: 'We Did Not Realise It'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)