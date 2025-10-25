Vasai-Virar News: Indian Fox Spotted Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty, Seen Eating Trash; Video Goes Viral

Indian Fox Spotted Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty |

Vasai-Virar News: A video of an Indian fox, also known as the Bengal fox (Vulpes bengalensis), spotted near Chikkal Dongri's Marambalpada jetty in Virar West has gone viral on social media. The video showed the fox, which usually hunts for small insects, rodents, reptiles or birds, was eating trash in the bushes. The video, posted by Instagram handle called Virarmerijaan, showed that the fox was spotted in the early morning at 5 am on October 25.

Since their natural habitats are being progressively altered for human use, Indian foxes, who prefer open scrub and grassland, are moving closer to towns and cities in search of food.

The fox was seen relatively small and slender build, with long bushy tail ending with a distinct black tip and long pointed ears. Not just this, in the video, it is also heard an individual making howling sounds and scared the the fox away. Users too have commented on the viral video as some user called it 'not good yaar' as he was scared away where he had come only to search for food. "Usko uski personal space bhi nahi mili he was searching for food waha se bhi bhaga diya cheee sharam ki baat hai yeh ow oww karne se achha usko kuch khane ko dedeta bewakoof pls animals ki respect karo."

Another user also slammed and said, "You're voice is worst than of animal . Atleast animal are better than such people. There's almost zero civics sense in these people. Why you're scaring that animal! Shame!!!"

A user joked and said, Man spotted at marmable pada jetty all fox alert.

Other user expressed concern about overconstruction in the Virar area and said, "Global City se aar andar building banate rahoo kya pata extinct Dinosaur hi mil jaye." One user also informed that such fox are seen everyday.

