Satara Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition, Says 'Politicising Such Sensitive Issue Very Insensitive'

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on October 25 launched a scathing attack at the opposition and called them insensitive for politicising such a sensitive case of the alleged rape and suicide of a 26-year-old woman doctor in Satara. The doctor, hailing from Beed district, posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Satara district's Phaltan on Thursday night.

Calling it a very serious issue, the CM said that no one will be spared and strict action will be taken. He added, "A young doctor wrote her suicide note on her hand before committing suicide. It is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made."

"Politicising such a sensitive issue is very insensitive," he added. The doctor’s four-page suicide letter revealed shocking details of sexual exploitation and systemic corruption involving a police officer and a sitting Member of Parliament.

What did Opposition say about the case?

The case has sparked a major political row, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accusing the BJP-led government of shielding errant officers. Taking to X, he wrote, "When the protector becomes the predator! Why was no action taken when this girl had previously lodged a complaint? The Mahayuti government repeatedly shields the police, which is leading to an increase in police atrocities. Those who ignored it and those who shielded these police officers should face action. Until action is taken against the police, police atrocities will not be curbed."

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, saying women’s safety in the state is in complete crisis. He added that BJP would have raised an uproar throughout the country if the incident had occurred in non-BJP ruling state. including West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh. Adding further, "A woman doctor in Satara was driven to suicide and yet this government and its Home Ministry are completely insensitive to women’s issues"

Congress leader, Manikrao Thakare said that the incident has raised serious concerns about the government and administration. He added, "The doctor left a suicide note blaming a police officer and a Member of Parliament. This raises growing concerns about women's safety in Maharashtra, which was once considered secure for women. The doctor directly accused police officials. There should be a thorough investigation, and strict actions should be taken against any officer, minister, or MP found responsible."