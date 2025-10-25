 VIDEO: BJP Woman Official Thrashes 34-Year-Old Man In Kashimira For Harassing Minor Girl On Snapchat; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
VIDEO: BJP Woman Official Thrashes 34-Year-Old Man In Kashimira For Harassing Minor Girl On Snapchat; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

A video of a woman thrashing a 34-year-old man in the Penkar Pada area of Kashimira is currently going viral on social media. The woman administering the beating has been identified as a BJP office bearer.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Shweta Patil confronted and thrashed a 34-year-old man in Kashimira after he allegedly harassed a minor girl on Snapchat | FPJ

Accused Harassed 14-Year-Old on Snapchat

​According to the information received, the man in question had attempted to establish closeness with a 14-year-old minor girl through Snapchat. Despite the girl repeatedly rejecting him, he continued to send her messages. Unable to tolerate the harassment, the victim girl finally informed her father about the entire matter.

BJP Leader Steps In To Investigate

​BJP woman official Shweta Patil personally visited the spot to conduct an inquiry into the case. The investigation revealed a shocking twist: the accused man had secretly handled the girl's mobile phone and sent a friend request to himself from her Snapchat account, attempting to initiate communication. ​

article-image

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Given the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused man under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at the Kashimira Police Station. The viral video has sparked widespread discussion on social media, creating an atmosphere of anger among citizens.

