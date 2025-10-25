Mumbai Crime News: Borivali Man Arrested For Attempting Culpable Homicide After Argument Turns Violent Post-Pub Party

Borivali Man Arrested For Attempting Culpable Homicide After Argument Turns Violent Post-Pub Party | FPJ/ Megha Kuchik

The Borivali police have arrested a 37-year-old event manager for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide following an argument with a woman after a party at a pub in Borivali West on October 23. The incident reportedly escalated into a serious accident, leaving the victim injured.

Argument After Party Turns Violent

The accused has been identified as Vineet Shankarlal Bhiya, a resident of Borivali West.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Changnu Hansh Singh, 28, who also resides in Borivali West and works at a spa in the area, stated that the altercation began after a night out.

In her statement, Changnu said that on October 22, she, her colleague Nana, and a friend went to a pub in Borivali West for a party. Being new to the city, she mentioned that she does not remember the exact name of the pub. During the party, she met Vineet for the first time.

Accused Allegedly Assaulted Woman

The next morning, around 6 a.m. on October 23, Changnu, Vineet, and his two male friends left the pub in Vineet’s car to return home. After a while, the two friends got out, and Vineet continued driving to drop Changnu home.

Around 6:30 a.m., near the Don Bosco junction fire bridge, Changnu’s phone began ringing. Vineet allegedly asked who was calling, snatched her mobile phone, and refused to return it. When she demanded it back, he allegedly stopped the car, began abusing her, and assaulted her.

Woman Dragged by Car, Accused Speeds Away

Changnu got out of the car and pleaded with Vineet to return her phone. When he refused again, she climbed onto the car’s bonnet in protest. At that moment, Vineet allegedly started the car and drove off at high speed.

Due to the sudden movement, she fell off and was dragged by the vehicle. Despite seeing her fall, Vineet ignored her and sped away, the FIR stated.

Local residents rushed to help the woman and took her to a nearby private hospital for treatment. She later filed a complaint with the Borivali police.

Police Register Case, Accused Remanded

A case was registered under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult likely to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 23.

Vineet was subsequently arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody until October 26.