Palghar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped In Forest Near Wada; 1 Accused Arrested, Another Absconding

Wada Police arrest one of two men accused of gang-raping a woman in Palghar forest; search continues for the second suspect | Representative image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a swift and determined operation, the Wada Police have arrested one of the two men accused of gang-raping a woman in a village under Wada taluka of Palghar district. The incident took place on October 20, when the woman was allegedly lured out of her home and sexually assaulted in a forested area.

Details of the Crime

According to the police, the survivor was alone at home when an acquaintance from her village came to her house around 8 pm, claiming that her husband had called her. Trusting him, she accompanied the man towards the village outskirts.

On the way, another accused, Vikas Sanjay Mukne alias Taklya, who was lying in wait, allegedly grabbed her from behind. Police said the first man lifted the woman onto his shoulder, while Mukne gagged her and threatened to kill her if she screamed. The two accused then dragged her into a nearby forested area, where they allegedly took turns raping her repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Complaint Lodged and Case Registered

The survivor approached the Wada Police Station and lodged a complaint. A case was registered under Sections 70(1), 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Arrest Made, Search Continues for Second Accused

Given the seriousness of the crime, a special team was formed to trace the absconding accused. Acting on technical inputs and local intelligence, police arrested Mukne from Wada on October 21, 2025. The second accused is currently on the run, and a search operation is underway to nab him.

Also Watch:

Police Assurances on Justice

Police have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused and legal proceedings will be expedited to ensure justice for the survivor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/