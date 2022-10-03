Vasai electric scooter battery blast: After death of seven-year-old, police to probe all angles; father reaches consumer court

Representative image | www.atherenergy.com

In the recent case where a seven-year-old boy died during treatment for injuries suffered in an electric scooter battery blast in Vasai, the police are currently probing the exact cause of the blast which was said to be overheating, however, there might be other factors involved which will be investigated, said the Manikpur police. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased approached the consumer court seeking remuneration from the battery manufacturing company.

"As the vehicle was almost two years old and the battery could've been replaced or modified as well, further investigation is needed. We will investigate the case from all possible angles and the battery and vehicle examination results will give more clarity on the cause of the explosion and if it could've been avoided," said Sampat Patil, police inspector, Manikpur police station.

The incident took place on September 23 around 5 am, in the residence of the 7 year old in Vasai. The child, Shabbir, was sleeping with his grandmother in the hall while Shahanawaz, his father and his mother were sleeping in the bedroom. Shahanawaz had plugged in his electric scooter’s battery for charging indoors and in the morning hours the family woke up to a loud blast noise. While his grandmother suffered minor injuries, Shabbir suffered over 70 percent burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

According to sources, the father has approached the consumer court for compensation from the Jaipur-based manufacturing company called Batt RE company. Regarding such cases at the consumer court, Advocate Shirish Deshpande, Chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), the city-based consumer association said, "If it is proved that the battery was faulty only then the manufacturer will be liable under the consumer protection act 2019 in which the responsibility is cast on the manufacturers to see that the product which is marketed are safe for the consumers."

Regarding the combustible batteries of electric bikes, Sohail Shaikh, COO of MSS Renewtech LLP company which installs EV chargers for electric vehicles, said, "Electric bike fire incidents are generally caused by the Lithium Ion batteries which are used to power the E-vehicles. These Lithium Ion batteries include a highly combustible electrolyte fluid which can catch fire or explode if the battery gets overheated or damaged."

"To keep the battery heating in check a Battery Management System (BMS) is installed in the Lithium Ion Batteries which regulates the charging process. The BMS is suppose to stop the batteries from overcharging once the battery is fully charged. A failure to BMS can also lead to heating and in turn lead to batteries catching fire," he added.

