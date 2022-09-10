Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Cops to deal the animal cruelty cases strictly

In a recent circular issued by DCP (crime) Vijaykant Sagar, all police stations coming under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have been ordered to handle cases of animal cruelty in a sensitive and sympathetic manner. The circular was issued on September 6, ensuring that all relevant sections are added to the FIR to ensure the strictest punishment for the accused.

The circular has addressed the station-in-charges and it states that a lack of seriousness and awareness has been observed in some cases on the part of personnel when people are approached with complaints related to cruelty against animals. In response to her intervention sought by animal rights activist and MNS leader Sachin Jhamble, former union minister Maneka Gandhi has recently spoken to the MBVV police top brass on the issue.

The circular further states that in the wake of complaints, the on-duty personnel under the supervision of the senior police inspector should immediately register a First Information Report (FIR) and apply the necessary sections of the IPC, the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960. Also, the police personnel have been directed to invoke sections under the Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act if necessary.

As cases of cruelty to animals continue to rise in numbers and severity in nature, animal rights activists have welcomed the move and are hoping for a more positive and serious approach by the police. Meanwhile, volunteers from People for Animals and the local MNS wing have also requested the police administration to install display boards carrying information about legal provisions in cases of cruelty against animals.

