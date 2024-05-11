Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Smuggling Gold Worth ₹8 Crore By Hiding It In Rectum

Seized Gold | FPJ

The Mumbai Airport Customs during 07 – 09 May, has seized over 11.62 Kg Gold & iPhones valued at Rs 7.44 crore and Indian Currency valued at Rs 12 lakh across 18 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, rhodium plated bangles and gold bars in an ingenious manner inside the rectum and under the cavity of buttons of the clothes of 7 flyers who were arrested, officials said on Friday.

According to the Customs, one foreign national, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai was intercepted and was found carrying 16 gold bars having net weight of 1320 grams inside the shoes worn by passenger, who was later arrested.

"Six Indian nationals travelling from Singapore (02), Jeddah (01), Abu Dhabi (02), Kuwait (01) were intercepted and found carrying 6760 grams gold concealed in pockets of the long gown, inside undergarments, in the right-side pocket of the trouser, in the rectum. Six passengers were arrested in these cases," said a Customs official.

Further ten Indian nationals travelling from Abu Dhabi (05), Dubai (04), Singapore (01) were intercepted and found carrying 3540 grams gold concealed by affixing to the metal frame of bags’ walls, inside the cavity of clothes buttons, in the left side pocket of the jeans pant, inside the stomach of pax and in the rectum, officials said.

He added, "One Indian National, travelling from Mumbai to Kuwait was intercepted and found carrying Indian Currency of Rs. 12,00,000/- found concealed in the cabin bag of the passenger."