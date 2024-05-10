 Mumbai: 36-Year-Old JCB driver Killed In Tyre Explosion
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old JCB driver Killed In Tyre Explosion



A 36-year-old JCB driver was killed in a tyre blast due to air overfilling. The incident occurred on Friday around 12.30pm when Samsul Ansari had gone to get a punctured tyre repaired at the Manish Patel petrol pump in the MIDC area.

“After the tyre was repaired, it was fitted back onto the vehicle, following which Ansari attempted to fill more air into the already-filled tyre, causing it to blast,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station.

Ansari was rushed to Sai Snehadeep Hospital in Koparkhairane but was declared dead before arrival.

According to the information provided to the police by the puncture shop owner Mohammad Riyazul Mansuri, a report of accidental death has been registered and further investigations are underway.

