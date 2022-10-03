Mumbai doctors perform complex bypass surgery, give Vasai resident a new lease of life /Representative Image | Pixabay

A 56-year-old Vasai resident who was experiencing multiple symptoms including chest pain on exertion and anaemia due to bleeding per rectum (PR) was successfully treated with a complex bypass surgery by Wockhardt Hospitals.

Doctors had to perform off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (beating heart surgery) which is the most recent technique. The surgery had a good outcome. The patient has completely recovered and is back to his normal lifestyle.

On-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery is the original technique, but off-pump, or beating heart surgery, is the most recent development.

Dey (name changed) also had several comorbidities like moderate carotid artery disease, moderate left ventricular dysfunction and mild to moderate mitral regurgitation. He underwent a coronary angiogram which diagnosed him with critical calcific triple vessel disease (TVD).

“Traditionally, bypass surgery is done by stopping the heart and using a heart-lung machine. But now off-pump CABG is widely used to perform bypass surgery while keeping the heart in beating condition. With the rising cases of diabetes and kidney ailments among the heart patients, off-pump CABG is safer and has lesser complications, compared to on-pump or traditional surgery,” said Dr Mayuresh Pradhan of Wockhardt Hospitals (Mira Road).

Dr Pradhan has conducted more than 2,500 bypass surgeries for over 15 years. According to him, they have been treating a lot of patients with heart complaints, with lifestyle disorders, stress, food habits, lack of sleep and multiple factors leading to heart problems among all age groups.

“Due to exertion I was facing chest pain and also this was disturbing my daily activities. When I underwent a check-up we realised there are multiple problems. We are thankful to the team of doctors because of whom I am now doing my daily activities again,” said Dey