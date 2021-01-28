Unzipping pants, holding minor's hand not 'sexual assault': Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) has ruled that "unzipping pants or holding a minor's hand" does not amount to 'sexual assault' under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

This came on the original complaint filed by a woman who came to her home one afternoon and found the accused with his pants unzipped flashing his private parts as he held the hand of her 5-year-old daughter and asked her to come to bed with him.

When she saw this, she hurled abuses at him after which he released her daughter, who later informed her that the accused wanted her to get into bed and sleep with him.