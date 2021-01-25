'What a shame': Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi 'aghast' over Bombay HC verdict on sexual assault under POCSO

After a verdict delivered by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court went viral for all the wrong reasons, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has joined the clamour. She has requested Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur to take up the issue.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala had overturned the conviction of a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl by pressing her chest and partially stripping her. The HC had ruled that while his actions could certainly be penalised under Section 354 of the IPC (outraging the modesty of a woman), they would not classify as "sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As The Free Press Journal's Narsi Benwal had reported earlier, the judge had, modifying the conviction, opining that "stricter proof and serious allegations are required." Note that this does not mean that the man has been absolved of all wrongdoing. As the judge noted, his actions are punishable under the IPC. The quantum of punishment, however, may be less severe now.

"The act of pressing the breast of a child aged 12 years, in the absence of any specific detail as to whether the top was removed or whether he inserted his hand inside her top and pressed her breast, would not fall under the definition of ‘sexual assault'," the judge had held.