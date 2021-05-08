Unhygienic packing of swab sticks from Ulhasnagar: Two more arrests made by police

Ulhasnagar, May 8: A day after the arrest of Manish Keswani, 40, a contractor for packing swab test sticks in unhygienic conditions in Ulhasnagar slums. The Ulhasnagar police on further investigation have arrested two people including a CEO and head of the department of a medical equipment supplier firm of Thane.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Abhishek Sen, 35, the Chief Executive Officer and Kalpesh Hegade, 32, head of the department. The duo is based with Biosense technology private limited a medical equipment supplier firm in Wagle Estate, Thane. "We have arrested both of them on Saturday. They were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till May 13," said Rajendra Kadam, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar police station.

Kadam further added after arresting Manish Keswani, the main accused, they started investigating the supply and contract of the swab test stick. "During investigation, we found Keswani had a contract with Biosense technology private limited. He was given the contract to pack the swab test stick following safety norms. But Keswani was packing it in Ulhasnagar slum for children and women. We found negligence from the two including CEO and HOD. After giving the contract they didn't check the status or the condition in which the sticks were packed. So for negligence we have arrested them," added Kadam.